Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite thing to do with daugther Raha

Mumbai, November 14
Actress Alia Bhatt, who is set to grace the controversial couch of popular streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan', has opened up about her obsession for her baby daughter Raha, and shared favourite things that she does with her little bundle of joy.
Alia will be seen gracing the couch with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Like every mother in the world, Alia is also obsessed with her beautiful daughter, who lights up her life like no one else.
Talking about this, Alia said: “When people ask me how Raha is, I instantly whip out my phone and I am showing pictures and videos of her. She is great, healthy, happy, sunshine, and the light of our lives.”
The actress further shared: “My favourite thing to do with her is to make her point, where's Raha?, then she points to herself. Where's mamma? then she points at me. Where's papa, then she points at papa. We are constantly making her do this.”
“But it feels so nice to engage, interact and see her responding and learning. Very often, I just sit with her in the morning when there is nobody there and I just talk to her about how I feel, what I wish for her,” added the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi' fame actress.
Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, and became proud parents to Raha in the same year.
‘Koffee with Karan 8' airs on Disney+ Hotstar.
