Alia Bhatt says it's 'laddoo peela' season as she shares pictures from best friend's wedding celebrations

Mumbai, December 16

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in the streaming film 'Heart of Stone', hopped on to the viral 'laddoo peela' trend as she donned a yellow-coloured ethnic wear.

She wore a stunning yellow-coloured net saree adorned with intricate embroidery and paired it with a chic sleeveless blouse. Alia's choice of jewellery was nothing short of exquisite, featuring an emerald choker necklace, matching studs and a ring.

The actress gave her fans fun-filled glimpses from the mehendi ceremony of her best friend's wedding celebrations. She shared a series of pictures of herself dressed in a gorgeous yellow saree with bird motifs on the border.

She wrote in the caption, "Yellow there". Check out the photos:

The Internet can't stop gushing over her looks. The comments section was flooded with fans and industry friends complimenting her. Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented, "What a beauty". Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Stunning" with a red heart emoticon. Preity Zinta dropped a handful of red heart emoticons.

The actress also shared the pictures on the Story section of he Instagram and wrote, "Laddoo Peela szn".

