Alia Bhatt says 'love hain toh sab hain' as she celebrates 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' success with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar

The film minted Rs 11.10 crore at the box office on its opening day in India

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh in one frame. ANI



Mumbai, July 31

Moviegoers have bombarded the team of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' with abundant love.

Be it a critic or a fan, almost everyone was left in awe of the movie after watching it.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marks director Karan Johar's return to director's chair after seven years. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan feature in the lead roles in the film.

As the audience accepted the film with open arms, Alia took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

She shared an adorable click with Ranveer and Karan and captioned it, "Love hain toh sab hain!!! From the bottom of our hearts .. thank you for all the love.. eternally grateful! Love,Rocky, Rani and our maker of this Kahaani #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

The film minted Rs 11.10 crore at the box office on its opening day in India. It did a weekend business of Rs 44.50 crores in 3 days.

Sharing the official figures, Dharma Movies took to Instagram and wrote, "Tumhara pyaar kya hai yaar! Thank you for showering #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani with unabashed love and only love! If you haven't watched it yet - book your tickets now! It's a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year."

Also, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday have cameo appearances in the film. 

