Alia Bhatt set to star in Aditya Chopra’s spy universe film

ANI

Actress Alia Bhatt is all set to become the first woman to headline a film in Yash Raj Films spy universe. The film, in which Alia is set to play a super-agent, will take off in 2024.

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and continued with War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. All the movies in this segment were a huge hit with the audiences.

The latest installment in the universe was Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film was a big success and garnered record box-office numbers.

The next film in the spy universe will be Tiger 3, which is all set to hit theatres on Diwali this year, followed by War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in director Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

