 Alia Bhatt shares joy on winning IIFA Best Actor award, apologises for not attending event : The Tribune India

Alia Bhatt could not attend the IIFA Awards because her maternal grandfather is unwell

Alia Bhatt won the award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. File photo



ANI

Mumbai, May 28 

Actor Alia Bhatt on Saturday won the Best Performance in the Leading role (Female) award for her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the IIFA 2023.

The 30-year-old actor was not in attendance to accept her award in person.

On Sunday, the 'Brahmastra' actor took to her Instagram account and shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "Thank you so much @iifa. Sorry, I couldn't be there in person to receive the award. A special thank you to the audience for your constant support. This brings me and the entire team so much joy." 

A screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram Stories.

If reports are to be believed, Alia skipped the event due to a family emergency. Alia's maternal grandfather, Narendra Razdan, is reportedly not well.

Producer Jayantilal Gada received the award on behalf of Alia.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which was released in theatres on February 25, 2022, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

Apart from Alia, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also featured several remarkable actors, including Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Bhargava among others.

Earlier this month, Alia was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci. Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared the news and captioned it, "Alia Bhatt is the House's newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur were captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag." Alia also attended the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul.

The 'Raazi' star hit the iconic red carpet in a dreamy white gown designed by fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

This year's theme was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label, Page Six reported.

She teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings. For the glam, she opted for a centre-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base.

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in director Karan Johar's romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.

#alia bhatt #gangubai kathiawadi

