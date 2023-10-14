Alia Bhatt shares when Vicky Kaushal had 'twinkle in his eye' as Meghna Gulzar narrated 'Sam Bahadur' story

ANI
Mumbai, October 14
Director Meghna Gulzar is all set with her new film 'Sam Bahadur,' in which actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Makers of the upcoming, highly anticipated biopic 'Sam Bahadur' on Friday unveiled the film's official trailer at a grand event in Mumbai.
In response to the teaser, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram stories to congratulate Vicky.
Alia wrote, "I remember the day @meghnagulzar told us the story of Sam on the sets of Raazi. Vicky sat there.. a twinkle in his eye.. hoping to one day be Sam., And wow.. just wow! @vickykaushal09 can't wait to see this one."
To this, Vicky wrote in her Instagram stories "Can never forget that day. Thank you, Alia. So sweet of you!"
Talking about the film, it is based on the life of India's First Field marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw.
Helmed by Meghna Gulzar the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.
In the teaser, Vicky is seen as the Field Marshal and leading his team of soldiers, motivating them to fight for their country. He also delivered some powerful dialogues like "Ek soldier ke liye uski jaan se zada keemti hoti hai uski izzat...uski wardi...aur ek soldier apni wardi ki izzat ke liye apni jaan bhi de sakta hai."
The teaser also featured a glimpse of Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
At the end of the teaser Vicky as 'Sam Manekshaw' said, "Soldiers ki duty hai desh ki raksha ke liye dushman ki jaan lena."
Sam Bahadur is all set to release worldwide on December 1. It will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming action film 'Animal'.
