Alia Bhatt to join 'in-Conversation' at Red Sea Film Festival

ANI
Mumbai, December 3
Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to join the 'In-Conversation' sidebar section, alongside Hollywood celebs like Halle Berry and Gwyneth Paltrow, at the third edition of Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as per Deadline, a US-based media outlet.
They join previously announced attendees such as Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Yasmine Sabri, Will Smith, Bollywood legend Karan Johar, and Baz Lurhmann, the head of this year's competition jury at Red Sea.
As per Deadline, Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film, Festival earlier said, "The In Conversation line-up this year has some of the most iconic names in entertainment from across the globe, who are each trailblazers in their fields."
"They are converging on Jeddah to give festival-goers an insight into their work and inspiration - from multihyphenate creators who fire our imaginations to actors who light up our screens bringing stories to life - we can't wait to welcome this group to join us at Red Sea IFF 2023," he added.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film 'Jigra'.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.
Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hat-trick in states guarantee of hat-trick in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi after BJP’s big win in Assembly elections
‘Results serve lesson to Congress and opposition’s INDIA blo...
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress to bag Telangana
While the saffron party retained Madhya Pradesh with a proje...
Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP retains power with landslide victory in Hindi heartland
BJP gets majority, wins 120 of 230 seats
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP cruising to victory over Congress
Saffron party crosses halfway mark, wins 100 seats
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: BJP takes comfortable lead over Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress
Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...