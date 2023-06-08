 Alia Bhatt to portray Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in 'Ramayana' : The Tribune India

Alia Bhatt to portray Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in 'Ramayana'

Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayan' is in the making

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Instagram/aliaabhatt



IANS

Mumbai, June 8

As 'Adipurush' gears up for its theatrical release bringing forth the tale of Ramayana, another film on the same theme is in the making. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who essayed the role of Sita in the blockbuster film 'RRR', is set to portray Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film, 'Ramayana'.

As per media reports, Alia has been confirmed to play Sita opposite real-life husband Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen as Lord Ram. For those wondering if Nitesh Tiwari's film was shelved, there's good news.

The film is totally on track. Alia was also spotted outside Nitesh Tiwari's office recently.

Here's the glimpse:

Nitesh, who is known for films like 'Dangal', 'Chhichhore', is currently busy with his next film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' which is based on World War.

This will be the second collaboration between Alia and Ranbir after their last film 'Brahmastra'.

