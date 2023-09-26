Alia Bhatt to star in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', film to release in 2024

PTI

Mumbai, September 26

National Award winner Alia Bhatt is set to star in and produce "Jigra", a film directed by Vasan Bala, the makers said on Tuesday.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the movie will hit the screens on September 27, 2024.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared the film announcement on its official X page.

".@aliaa08 is back to put up a courageous fight like no other for her #Jigra! JIGRA, directed by Vasan Bala - releasing in cinemas on 27th September 2024," the banner said in the post.

"Jigra" marks Bhatt's second production venture via Eternal Sunshine Productions after 2022's "Darlings", which was released on Netflix. She was last seen in the streamer's "Heart of Stone", her Hollywood debut.

From debuting in Dharma Productions' 2012 film "Student of the Year" to now producing a film with the studio, Bhatt said life has come full circle for her.

"Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward. JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024," she wrote on social media.

Bala, known for "Monica, O My Darling" and "Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota", penned a description of the film on his official Instagram account.

"She made a promise and she will fulfill it... whatever the obstacle... whatever the cost... #Jigra," the filmmaker wrote.

Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Bhatt and Somen Mishra are credited as producers on the upcoming project.

#Alia Bhatt #Mumbai