 Alia Bhatt turns poet to wish sister Shaheen on her birthday

Alia Bhatt turns poet to wish sister Shaheen on her birthday

Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt also share special birthday wishes for Shaheen

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt pose for a selfie. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, November 28

Birthdays call for being pampered and receiving special treatment from your loved ones. Actor Alia Bhatt did as much as she penned a special self-composed poem for her sister Shaheen on her special day.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a series of pictures from their childhood to the present.

Along with the post, she wrote, "You are joy .. you are light, may we every now and then have a fight you are sunshine, you are breeze, please please always take care of your knees, I am not a writer...I am not a poet..I'm just your loving sister and I'm sure you know it happy birthday my sweetie." Alia and Shaheen share a very healthy bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Alia and Shaheen born to veteran actress Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Soni Razdan also wished her daughter Shaheen on her special day.

 Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beauty my cutie, my sweetie patootie. Not to mention my trip advisor, co-traveller and psychoanalyst/ life advice giver and general advisor of Many Things. Wish you only the best of everything always, God only knows where I'd be without you @shaheenb "

Further extending the birthday wishes, Pooja Bhatt called Shaheen "the Wonder Woman".

 In one of the pictures, Alia, Pooja, Shaheen posed with their mother Soni and father Mahesh Bhatt.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "To Shaheen- the Wonder Woman in all our lives.. I quote from Wonder Woman- "Sisters in battle, I am shield and blade to you. As I breathe, your enemies will know no sanctuary. While I live, your cause is mine."Love you wise one! Have the happiest birthday EVER! [?]#ShaheenBhatt #birthdaygirl #wonderwoman #familyties[?]"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film 'Jigra'. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty. 

