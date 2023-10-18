 Alia Bhatt wears her wedding saree as she receives the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Alia Bhatt wears her wedding saree as she receives the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt wears her wedding saree as she receives the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt wears her wedding saree as she receives the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor



ANI

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has received the ‘Best Actress’ award at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, wore her wedding saree to the ceremony on Tuesday. The ceremony was held in New Delhi and was attended by the President Droupadi Murmu.

Shreya Ghoshal

As Alia went on the stage to receive the prestigious award, she bowed down and touched the floor. The actress looked beautiful in her wedding saree, which was in ivory colour. She accessorised the look with a choker neck piece, matching earrings and tied her hair in a bun, with white roses. She completed the look with a red bindi and minimal make-up. The actress was accompanied by her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. He was wearing a black outfit. Released in 2022, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Kriti Sanon: Best Actress for Mimi

Actress Kriti Sanon was also conferred the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film Mimi. Kriti arrived at the ceremony along with her parents. She looked beautiful as she donned a pastel saree. Kriti jointly won the Best Actress award with Alia Bhatt.

Pallavi Joshi: Best Supporting Actress

Actress Pallavi Joshi bagged the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the film The Kashmir Files. After winning the award, Pallavi said, “For a minute I thought that this was probably a dream when I did this character of Radhika Menon (in The Kashmir Files). I told Vivek Agnihotri that this was probably one of my best performances but I would not get an award. When I heard this news, I thought that somebody was trying to just play a joke on me. So it took a while to sink in. I’m so happy that the character was recognised.”

Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun: Best Actor for Pushpa

Telugu star Allu Arjun was honoured with the Best Actor Award for his role in Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1. He attended the ceremony in a white suit. His wife Sneha Reddy was also present with him during the special moment. She wore a stunning ethnic suit.

777 Charlie: Best Kannada Film

Actor Rakshit Shetty’s film 777 Charlie won the Best Kannada Film Award. Shetty received the award on behalf of team 777 Charlie. For the award ceremony, Shetty donned an all-black suit.777 Charlie showcases the beautiful bond between a man and his dog. Tracing the emotional relationship of a lonely man and his four-legged pet named Charlie, the film warmed the heart of audiences across the country and the globe for its emotional story.

R Madhavan

R Madhavan: Best Film honour for Rocketry

Actor R Madhavan’s directorial project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bagged the Best Feature Film award. The film is based on the life of an aerospace engineer, Nambi Narayanan, and his struggles as well as achievements. The film was released in July 2022.

Karan Johar

Shershaah: Special Jury Award

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s production Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, bagged the Special Jury Award. Karan Johar and director of Shershaah Vishnu Vardhan received the award from the President.

SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli & MM Keeravani: RRR

Ace music composer MM Keeravani was felicitated with the National Award. Keeravani won the Best Background score for director SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Keeravani’s son Kaala Bhairava too bagged the award. He won best playback singer for the song Komuram Bheemudo.

SS Rajamouli was also present at the 69th National Film Awards. His film bagged six awards at the ceremony.

The film also won the award for Special Effects for Srinivas Mohan, Choreography for Prem Rakshith and Action Direction for King Solomon. RRR also won an award in the category Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Shreya Ghoshal received the Best Female Playback Singer Award for the song Mayava Chayava from the Tamil film Iravin Nizhal. — IANS &

#Alia Bhatt #Bollywood #Droupadi Murmu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and fiscal prudence

2
Punjab

Income Tax searches held in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

3
Diaspora

Sikh teen in US punched for wearing turban, told 'we don't wear that in this country'

4
India

Supreme Court declines to legalise same-sex marriage

5
Entertainment

Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol reach Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan to seek blessings for ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan', watch this endearing video

6
Jalandhar

Double murder shocks Jalandhar village; mother-daughter duo shot dead at home

7
Entertainment

Rekha shines bright at Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash; Jaya Bachchan takes control

8
Entertainment

Hema Malini sings 'Tune o rangile' to Dharmendra at her 75th birthday bash, here are videos from celebration

9
Punjab

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

10
India

Same-sex marriage is legal in these 34 countries; here's the complete list

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Top News

Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled

Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled

Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...

After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region

After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region

Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...

2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu

2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu

The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...

X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk

X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk

According to X, this was done in order to fight bots


Cities

View All

Over 300 teachers to help Police Department hold gully cricket matches in Amritsar

Over 300 teachers to help Police Department hold gully cricket matches in Amritsar

Prepare electoral rolls by October 19, Election Commission to administration

Paddy arrival drops significantly in grain markets in Amritsar

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 42: Streets dug up for laying sewer, water supply lines yet to be re-carpeted

Activists flay Punjab Govt for sending teachers to Singapore from Delhi airport instead of Amritsar's direct flights

31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

Chandigarh Administration-MC impasse continues over charging units

Chandigarh Administration-MC impasse continues over charging units

Chandigarh proposes quota increase for non-electric 2-wheelers by 1,600

Respite for taxi stand operators in Chandigarh

PGI forms rapid response team to avert fire incidents

Waste Collection: Chandigarh MC House trashes proposal to reduce fee for industries

Resolve drainage issues, prepare redesign plans: Atishi to officials

Resolve drainage issues, prepare redesign plans: Atishi to officials

We have lost all hope, say Nithari victims’ families

Delhi L-G gives nod to book 2 PWD officials

Convene joint meeting of NCR states, Gopal Rai writes to Yadav

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

Balbir Singh Seechewal raises issue of women stuck in Gulf nations with Punjab DGP

AAP members will switch to Congress before MC polls: Rajinder Beri

Dengue stings Nawanshahr hard

High Court rejects new delimitation of wards of Phagwara MC

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: NGT points out major ‘anomalies’ in probe led by PPCB Chairman

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: NGT points out major ‘anomalies’ in probe led by PPCB Chairman

'Not convincing': NGT rejects PPCB's Giaspura probe, orders fresh inquiry

Spread awareness on segregating waste via sweepers, officials told

Ludhiana: Income Tax Dept raids Trident, Cremica groups

Centre’s decision on export of basmati rice irks farmers

Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Lecture on using ancient wisdom in management

Students seek action against professor

Traditional Ramlila takes new digital avatar, more than 30 artistes take part

Blood donation camp marks birthday of CM Bhagwant Mann at Fatehgarh Sahib