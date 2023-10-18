Alia Bhatt wears her wedding saree as she receives the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

ANI

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has received the ‘Best Actress’ award at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, wore her wedding saree to the ceremony on Tuesday. The ceremony was held in New Delhi and was attended by the President Droupadi Murmu.

Shreya Ghoshal

As Alia went on the stage to receive the prestigious award, she bowed down and touched the floor. The actress looked beautiful in her wedding saree, which was in ivory colour. She accessorised the look with a choker neck piece, matching earrings and tied her hair in a bun, with white roses. She completed the look with a red bindi and minimal make-up. The actress was accompanied by her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. He was wearing a black outfit. Released in 2022, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Kriti Sanon: Best Actress for Mimi

Actress Kriti Sanon was also conferred the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film Mimi. Kriti arrived at the ceremony along with her parents. She looked beautiful as she donned a pastel saree. Kriti jointly won the Best Actress award with Alia Bhatt.

Pallavi Joshi: Best Supporting Actress

Actress Pallavi Joshi bagged the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the film The Kashmir Files. After winning the award, Pallavi said, “For a minute I thought that this was probably a dream when I did this character of Radhika Menon (in The Kashmir Files). I told Vivek Agnihotri that this was probably one of my best performances but I would not get an award. When I heard this news, I thought that somebody was trying to just play a joke on me. So it took a while to sink in. I’m so happy that the character was recognised.”

Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun: Best Actor for Pushpa

Telugu star Allu Arjun was honoured with the Best Actor Award for his role in Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1. He attended the ceremony in a white suit. His wife Sneha Reddy was also present with him during the special moment. She wore a stunning ethnic suit.

777 Charlie: Best Kannada Film

Actor Rakshit Shetty’s film 777 Charlie won the Best Kannada Film Award. Shetty received the award on behalf of team 777 Charlie. For the award ceremony, Shetty donned an all-black suit.777 Charlie showcases the beautiful bond between a man and his dog. Tracing the emotional relationship of a lonely man and his four-legged pet named Charlie, the film warmed the heart of audiences across the country and the globe for its emotional story.

R Madhavan

R Madhavan: Best Film honour for Rocketry

Actor R Madhavan’s directorial project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bagged the Best Feature Film award. The film is based on the life of an aerospace engineer, Nambi Narayanan, and his struggles as well as achievements. The film was released in July 2022.

Karan Johar

Shershaah: Special Jury Award

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s production Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, bagged the Special Jury Award. Karan Johar and director of Shershaah Vishnu Vardhan received the award from the President.

SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli & MM Keeravani: RRR

Ace music composer MM Keeravani was felicitated with the National Award. Keeravani won the Best Background score for director SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Keeravani’s son Kaala Bhairava too bagged the award. He won best playback singer for the song Komuram Bheemudo.

SS Rajamouli was also present at the 69th National Film Awards. His film bagged six awards at the ceremony.

The film also won the award for Special Effects for Srinivas Mohan, Choreography for Prem Rakshith and Action Direction for King Solomon. RRR also won an award in the category Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Shreya Ghoshal received the Best Female Playback Singer Award for the song Mayava Chayava from the Tamil film Iravin Nizhal. — IANS &

