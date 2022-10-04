Alia Bhatt wins Time100 award in Singapore

Alia Bhatt was awarded the Time100 award in Singapore on October 2. She was looking stunning in a dusty shimmery cape gown as she accepted the award. The soon to-be-mom delivered an impressive acceptance speech. Alia said, “I am immensely proud to be here tonight as the representative of my country — a country that has built both me and my career. India is a country that, at its core, values diversity above anything else.”

She added, “And lastly when it comes to making an impact, I hope that I can continue to do so in whatever way possible, but for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me…Me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me through this speech.” Alia also thanked her family members. “Thank you all for patiently listening to me. Also thank you to my team, for constantly being there for me, my family; my mom (Soni Razdan) for bringing me on to this planet; my father (Mahesh Bhatt); my sister Shaheen Bhatt, who has helped put my talks into words; my husband Ranbir Kapoor. I need to give them separate awards for putting up with me on a daily basis.” — TMS