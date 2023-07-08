 Alia Bhatt wishes 'queen' Neetu Kapoor on birthday: 'You make everything wonderful' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Alia Bhatt wishes 'queen' Neetu Kapoor on birthday: 'You make everything wonderful'

Alia Bhatt wishes 'queen' Neetu Kapoor on birthday: 'You make everything wonderful'

Alia Bhatt shares a monochrome photo of Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt wishes 'queen' Neetu Kapoor on birthday: 'You make everything wonderful'

Neetu Kapoor celebrates her 65th birthday. File photo



IANS

Mumbai, July 8

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Saturday penned a heartfelt note for her mother-in-law and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who is celebrating her 65th birthday, on Saturday.

In an Instagram post, Alia shared a monochrome photo of Neetu, and wrote in the caption -- "Happy birthday queen @ you make everything wonderful!!!

Love you oh so much!" -- with a yellow heart emoji.

Neetu, who is currently in Italy, shared a lovestruck family portrait with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, and her granddaughter Samara. Alia and her daughter Raha, however, were not present at the birthday celebration.

The Bollywood actress famous for her role in 'Amar Akbar Anthony', and last seen in 'JugJuggJeeyo', wrote in the caption, "Beautiful cherished day. Missed @aliaabhatt #raha (my loves) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii."

Alia dropped a red heart emoji on Neetu's post and said, "Love youuuuuuuuu."

Riddhima also shared the same family photo and wrote, "Happy B'day Ma. We adore you #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt and my baby Raha) #portofino."

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is on a summer vacation with her family in Italy, commented on sister Riddhima's post, and said, "Surprise best best", with a rainbow and red heart emoji.

Bharat, also penned a birthday note for his mother-in-law and said, “Happy happy birthday. Mom. Love you so much”.

Meanwhile, Alia is busy promoting her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone'. She will appear alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the spy film.

She also has Karan Johar's romantic comedy 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', co-starring Ranveer Singh, which is set to release on July 28.

#alia bhatt #neetu kapoor

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Orange alert, avoid holidaying in Himachal Pradesh

2
Ludhiana

Ludhiana triple murder solved, police arrest accused in less than 12 hours

3
Punjab

BJP puts 50% seat rider for poll truck with Akalis

4
Nation

Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 railway employees

5
Nation

FIR against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over tweet on MP urination incident

6
Punjab

Batala firing: Punjab Police arrest main accused from West Bengal’s Alipurduar district

7
Haryana

State-of-the-art CSD depot inaugurated in Ambala

8
Comment NOUS INDICA

Stilts with a tilt towards smaller developers

9
Nation

DRDO scientist Kurulkar was attracted to Pakistan agent, talked about Indian missile systems: Chargesheet

10
Himachal

Caved in Kasauli road hits traffic on Shimla NH

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Top News

Voting begins for 73,000 seats in Bengal panchayat polls, 2 lakh candidates in fray

11 people killed, several injured as rural West Bengal votes in panchayat elections

6 TMC members, 1 worker each of BJP, CPI(M), Congress and IS...

Mob sets ablaze two vehicles, reports of intermittent firing in Manipur

Mob sets ablaze two vehicles, reports of intermittent firing in Manipur

Around 40,000 central security personnel have been deployed ...

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Over 90 roads have been affected due to the rainfall

8 killed, 10 injured in bus-jeep collision near Bibipur village on Jind-Bhiwani road

8 killed, 10 injured in bus-jeep collision near Bibipur village on Jind-Bhiwani road

The mishap occurred near Bibipur village in Jind district

MP: Viral video shows man licking another person's feet after being thrashed to do so in moving vehicle; 2 held

MP: Viral video shows man licking another person's feet after being thrashed to do so in moving vehicle; 2 held

Earlier this week, a video showed a man urinating on a triba...


Cities

View All

Rise in Beas water level leads to flooding of Mand area fields

Rise in Beas water level leads to flooding of Mand area fields

Gurdaspur SHO, 2 ASIs shifted to Police Lines on charge of torture

Education Department’s non-teaching staff go on pen-down strike

Harassed by daughter-in-law, woman ends life

NHAI declares bridge on Tung Dhab drain illegal

Chandigarh and Punjab are top performers in School Education

Chandigarh, Punjab are top performers in school education

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Gunfight in Mohali, 3 youths accused of carjacking nabbed

Rush near Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh Admn mulls shuttle service

Black spots listed, to have tabletops

ED attaches ~52-cr assets of Sisodia, others in excise scam

ED attaches Rs 52-cr assets of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, others in excise scam

Delhi Govt setting up 200 camps for ‘kanwariyas’

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to consider chargesheet against Jagdish Tytler on July 19

Preparations for CLAT-24 advanced, near impossible to conduct exam in regional languages: NLUs tell Delhi HC

From July 13, Delhi airport’s 4th runway to be operational

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Vegetable prices head north

1,500 attend ‘Jan Maal Lok Adalat’

Congress workers burn PM Modi’s effigy

Five unauthorised colonies razed

Ludhiana triple murder: Police arrest accused in less than 12 hours

Ludhiana triple murder solved, police arrest accused in less than 12 hours

'Humiliated' over woman's taunts, Ludhiana man committed triple murder with hammer: Police

Three elderly members of family found murdered in Ludhiana

Suspects 'planned' murder, tried to destroy evidence: CP

Social activist, doctor arrested for taking bribe in Ludhiana

Sena leader arrested over hate posts

Patiala Shiv Sena leader arrested over hate posts

Ayurvedic college staff to be regularised: Health Minister

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Punjabi University, Patiala, threatens action against staff found sharing info with media

District hospitals told to set up dengue wards