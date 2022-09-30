Alia Bhatt's baby bump becomes fashion inspiration, launches maternity wear

ANI
Mumbai, September 30
Actor Alia Bhatt, on Friday, announced that she is coming up with her own line of maternity wear.
Taking to Instagram, the mom-to-be explained what made her launch her own maternity-wear collection.
"It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful," she said.
She also mentioned that she even considered borrowing her husband Ranbir's oversized clothes. "Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?" She said that she added elastic to her favourite jeans and designed shirts that she didn't have to share with Ranbir. She also wore flowy dresses to avoid 'any unwanted belly touching'. Alia shared the post with a heart hands emoji.
"So I started making my personal style more bump-friendly. I added elastic to my favourite jeans, designed shirts that I didn't have to share with my husband, and wore flowy dresses so as to not invite any unwanted belly-touching. Comfort took priority over any 'airport looks'. What started off as me trying to fill a gap in my existing wardrobe, led to an entire maternity collection. And I can't wait to give you a sneak-peek tomorrow!" she concluded.
Here's the Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
It's on the sets of Brahmastra where the two fell in love with each other, and after dating for five years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 in a close knit ceremony at their residence. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram as she shared a photo from the hospital.
