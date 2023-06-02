Alia Bhatt's grandfather Narendranath Razdan passes away at 93

ANI

Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather Narendranath Razdan died on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Alia mourned the loss of her grandfather. She posted a throwback video of her “nana” from his birthday celebrations and penned an emotional note remembering her “hero.” “My grandpa. My hero...Played golf till 93...Worked till 93...Made the best omelette. Told the best stories. Played the violin. Played with his great granddaughter. Loved his cricket…Loved his sketching..Loved his family and till the very last moment…loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy... because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again,” she wrote. After learning about the unfortunate news, fans and members of the film industry paid their heartfelt condolences.

Narendranath Razdan was unwell for a while and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai sometime back.