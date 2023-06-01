 Alia Bhatt's 'heart is full of sorrow', shares unseen video of grandfather with Ranbir Kapoor : The Tribune India

Alia Bhatt's 'heart is full of sorrow', shares unseen video of grandfather with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's grandfather Narendranath Razdan passes away at 93

Alia Bhatt's 'heart is full of sorrow', shares unseen video of grandfather with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's grandfather Narendranath Razdan. Instagram/aliaabhatt



ANI

Mumbai, June 1

Actor Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather Narendranath Razdan died on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Alia mourned the loss of her grandfather. She posted a throwback video of her "nana" from his birthday celebrations and penned an emotional note remembering her "hero." "My grandpa. My hero...Played golf till 93...Worked till 93..Made the best omelette..Told the best stories..Played the violin..Played with his great granddaughter..Loved his cricket..Loved his sketching..Loved his family and till the very last moment.. loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again," she wrote.

Here's the post:

After learning about the unfortunate news, fans and members of the film industry paid their heartfelt condolences.

"Sending you a massive hug," director Karan Johar commented.

"Sending you and the whole family a massive hug ... sorry for your loss," a social media user commented.

Alia's mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan also paid a touching tribute to her father.

"Daddy ..Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul. You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit." "It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are - it's now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy - until we meet again," she wrote.

Narendranath Razdan was unwell for a while and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai sometime back.

#alia bhatt #ranbir kapoor

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

