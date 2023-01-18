Alia, Ranbir, Kareena, Saif pose for 'Fam Jam' pictures with Karisma

ANI

Mumbai, January 18

It was "Fam Jam" Wednesday for the Kapoor family. Actor Karisma Kapoor shared a glimpse of a family get-together on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma treated fans with new pictures from the dinner bash.

Sharing the cute pictures, she wrote, "Fam Jam always the best." New parents in town- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen posing with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Karisma for a candid picture.

In the group image can be seen Shweta Bachchan with kids Navya and Agastya, Armaan Jain with his wife, and other family members.

As soon as the pictures were posted, the fans flooded the comment section.

New mommy Alia dropped a comment, "How cute yaaa." Neetu Kapoor reacted with heart emoji.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who missed this wrote, "Major Fomo."

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor also took to Insta story and re-shared Karisma's post along with a caption, "Best best times."

The 'Brahmastra' couple Alia and Ranbir welcomed a baby girl, Raha, on November 6.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Coming back to Karisma her movie 'Brown' has been announced as a part of the notable Berlinale Series Market Selects.

Sharing the update, Karisma took to Instagram and wrote, "Brown goes to Berlin! Thrilled to know that Brown has been chosen as one of the 16 titles across five continents to screen at the Berlinale Series Market! Congratulations Team #BROWN." Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life.The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances.

"Playing the role of Rita Brown has been intriguing and creatively satisfying, to say the least," Karisma added.

'Brown', which is created by Zee Studios, also stars Helen, KK Raina and Jishu Sen alongside Karisma, Surya Sharma and Soni Razdan.