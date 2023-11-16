Alizeh Agnihotri calls herself lucky to be able to learn dancing from late Saroj Khan

IANS

Mumbai, November 16

Alizeh, who is all set to make her debut in showbiz with the thriller 'Farrey' has had the privilege of learning dance from the iconic late Saroj Khan for a short span of time.

Alizeh's dance prowess is evident in her performances, particularly in tracks like 'Ghar Pe Party Hai' and 'Machade Tabahi.'

Alizeh shared her thoughts on her brief but impactful time with Saroj Khan: "I was lucky to be able to learn dancing from Sarojji for a short span. Those are memories I will cherish, and I feel extremely grateful for our time spent together."

Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the film tells the tale of an orphan genius Niyati, who after gaining admission into an elite school on scholarship, gets entangled in a cheating racket when some of her rich friends lure her into helping them cheat in exams.

