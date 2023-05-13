Alka Kaushal joins the cast of Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua

Amidst the ongoing drama in the show Rabb Se Hai Dua, viewers witnessed the entry of popular actor Alka Kaushal, who will be seen playing the role of Hameeda, Dua’s mother.

She said, “I am thrilled to be back on Zee TV after five years. It feels like coming back home. This is the place where I started my career from. It has a special place in my heart and has given me so much love with shows like Qubool Hai, Woh Apna Sa, and many others. Rabb Se Hai Dua is a very unique show, and I am glad to play the role of Hameeda. It is an opportunity to challenge myself as an actor and explore new horizons. Everyone on the team is very warm and welcoming. Over the years, the love and support the audience has showered on me is truly overwhelming. I am gratefulfor this chance entertain them once again.”