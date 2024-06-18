Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, Ila Arun, Sonu Nigam wish speedy recovery

Chandigarh, June 18
Renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik recently shared an update from her life on social media.
The artist has been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss caused by a viral attack.
View this post on Instagram
In her heartfelt Instagram post, she revealed that the issue began suddenly a few weeks ago after she walked out of a flight and experienced a significant loss of hearing. The singer bravely took her time to process the diagnosis before deciding to speak out.
‘Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action.
‘It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers,’ Alka wrote. She also cautioned her fans and younger colleagues about the dangers of exposure to very loud music and the frequent use of headphones, highlighting the potential health risks associated with her professional life.
The outpouring of support from her peers and fans has been overwhelming. Singers Ila Arun and Sonu Nigam responded to Alka’s post. Ila conveyed her heartfelt sorrow and said, ‘I’m deeply saddened to hear this, Dearest Alka. With blessings and today’s best doctors, you’ll recover soon, and we’ll hear your lovely voice again.’
Sonu said, ‘I had a feeling something was wrong… I’ll visit you once I return… May you recover quickly by God’s grace.’
Actress Poonam Dhillon also sent her love and support, saying, ‘Sending you so much love and countless prayers and blessings. You will receive all the healing power of love and soon be your beautiful, healthy self again. Love you.’
Alka’s fans also filled the comments section with wishes for her speedy recovery.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Even if there is 0.001% negligence, it should be dealt with': Supreme Court tells NTA over NEET row
Top court says the NTA and Centre would file their responses...
Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana
One each from Bengal, UP, Uttarakhand; 5 yet to be identifie...
PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme
The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...
Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US
Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...
Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, Ila Arun, Sonu Nigam wish speedy recovery
Her fans also fill the comments section