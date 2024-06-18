Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, Ila Arun, Sonu Nigam wish speedy recovery

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 18

Renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik recently shared an update from her life on social media.

The artist has been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss caused by a viral attack.

In her heartfelt Instagram post, she revealed that the issue began suddenly a few weeks ago after she walked out of a flight and experienced a significant loss of hearing. The singer bravely took her time to process the diagnosis before deciding to speak out.

‘Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action.

‘It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers,’ Alka wrote. She also cautioned her fans and younger colleagues about the dangers of exposure to very loud music and the frequent use of headphones, highlighting the potential health risks associated with her professional life.

The outpouring of support from her peers and fans has been overwhelming. Singers Ila Arun and Sonu Nigam responded to Alka’s post. Ila conveyed her heartfelt sorrow and said, ‘I’m deeply saddened to hear this, Dearest Alka. With blessings and today’s best doctors, you’ll recover soon, and we’ll hear your lovely voice again.’

Sonu said, ‘I had a feeling something was wrong… I’ll visit you once I return… May you recover quickly by God’s grace.’

Actress Poonam Dhillon also sent her love and support, saying, ‘Sending you so much love and countless prayers and blessings. You will receive all the healing power of love and soon be your beautiful, healthy self again. Love you.’

Alka’s fans also filled the comments section with wishes for her speedy recovery.

