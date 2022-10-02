All about Adele's fangirl moment when she meets her idol Gabrielle

London, October 2
British singer Adele had an emotional moment when she met her idol, Gabrielle, who is best remembered for her 'Bridget Jones's Diary' sound track. The 'Rolling In The Deep' hitmaker cried her heart out upon meeting the senior singer and UK chart-topper, reports Mirror.co.uk.
She rushed over to Gabrielle's dressing room in hair rollers. Gabrielle, 53, whose 1993 debut single 'Dreams' was a global hit, was supporting Adele at two sold-out Hyde Park summer gigs.
As reported by Mirror.co.uk, Gabrielle said: "It was amazing. She came to my dressing room. She was meant to be in hair and makeup, she arrived in rollers looking really cute. She just made my day. She's incredible. She cried. She nearly made me cry because she's phenomenal."
Adele, 34, was five when 'Dreams', which includes the line "dreams can come true", was released and the youngster growing up in Tottenham, North London, longed to emulate the singer.
Speaking at Jog-On to Cancer, a charity event in London, Gabrielle said: "We were star struck around each other but I was more star struck."
Gabrielle, who has a drooping eyelid and covers it in public with shades, an eyepatch or hair, is getting ready to embark on her '30 Years of Dreaming Tour' in 2023.
According to Mirror.co.uk, Adele chose Dreams when she appeared on Desert Island Discs. She said: "It's the very first song I remember in my life. I was four or five and I think the lyric 'dreams can come true' is so infectious. I remember being mesmerised by her, so pure and so delicate and gentle with her voice in the way she moved." IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...