All about Adele's fangirl moment when she meets her idol Gabrielle

London, October 2

British singer Adele had an emotional moment when she met her idol, Gabrielle, who is best remembered for her 'Bridget Jones's Diary' sound track. The 'Rolling In The Deep' hitmaker cried her heart out upon meeting the senior singer and UK chart-topper, reports Mirror.co.uk.

She rushed over to Gabrielle's dressing room in hair rollers. Gabrielle, 53, whose 1993 debut single 'Dreams' was a global hit, was supporting Adele at two sold-out Hyde Park summer gigs.

As reported by Mirror.co.uk, Gabrielle said: "It was amazing. She came to my dressing room. She was meant to be in hair and makeup, she arrived in rollers looking really cute. She just made my day. She's incredible. She cried. She nearly made me cry ­because she's phenomenal."

Adele, 34, was five when 'Dreams', which includes the line "dreams can come true", was released and the youngster growing up in Tottenham, North London, longed to emulate the singer.

Speaking at Jog-On to Cancer, a charity event in London, Gabrielle said: "We were star struck around each other but I was more star struck."

Gabrielle, who has a drooping eyelid and covers it in public with shades, an eyepatch or hair, is getting ready to embark on her '30 Years of Dreaming Tour' in 2023.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Adele chose Dreams when she appeared on Desert Island Discs. She said: "It's the very first song I remember in my life. I was four or five and I think the lyric 'dreams can come true' is so infectious. I remember being mesmerised by her, so pure and so delicate and gentle with her voice in the way she moved." IANS

