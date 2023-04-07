 All eyes on the screen : The Tribune India

All eyes on the screen

All eyes on the screen

Transatlantic



Sheetal

hree months into the year and filmmakers and OTT giants have already given some amazing content for the audiences. And, as we enter April, this long weekend has some exciting offerings for binge watchers as well as moviegoers. Here’s a list...

Thriller zone
Film: Gumraah (releasing today)

Gumraah

After impressing everyone with his performance in OTT series, The Night Manager actor Aditya Roy Kapur is back with his theatrical outing, Gumraah. The murder mystery also features Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. It is directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar. Kapur is portraying a double role whereas Mrunal will be seen in cop avatar.

Back in time
Film: August 16, 1947 (releasing today)

As the name suggests , this film is a period drama starring Gautam Karthik and Revathy Sharma. It will be released in six languages, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It also has actors Pugazh, Richard Ashton and Jason Shah in significant roles beside the lead actors. Set in 1947, it tells the story of how the villagers of a remote village fight the British forces during the cusp of Indian Independence.

Film: Ravanasura (releasing today)

Directed by Sudheer Varma, the Telugu psychological action thriller stars popular actor Ravi Teja. Ravanasura also has Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar and Anu Emmanuel.

International entry
Film: The Pope’s Exorcist (releasing today)

Based on the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, chief exorcist of the Vatican, The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden. Besides Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe, the film boasts of a talented ensemble cast featuring Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Franco Nero. It is releasing in cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For video game lovers
Film: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (releasing today)

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have directed this animated film, which is based on Nintendo’s video game that was released in 1985. The animated adventure revolutionises an “entire universe” for Super Mario. The film has actor Chris Pratt lending his voice to Mario. Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad are also key vocal artistes.

Welcome to OTT world
Film: Romancham (releasing today on Disney+Hotstar)

The Malayalam horror-comedy was released in theatres in February this year, and now it will be available to stream on Disney+Hotstar. The film marked the directorial debut of Jithu Madhavan. The star cast includes Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny and Abin Bino. It is about seven bachelors living in Bangalore who use an Ouija board out of boredom.

Documented facts
Film: Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker (releasing today on AppleTV+)

The documentary film revolves around the life of troubled tennis champion, Boris Becker. The film is set to be released in two parts. While the first part includes his personal and professional journey, the second will feature exclusive talk with tennis stars. The first part premiered at Berlin Film Festival on February 19.

Time travel
Meta theatre
Series: Jubilee (releasing today on Prime Video)

The new Prime Video original series has an ensemble cast featuring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Ram Kapoor among others. It is created by Vikramaditya Motwane and is set in Bollywood of the 40s and 50s.

Late entry
Film: Babylon (available on BookMyShow Stream)

Babylon

Oscar-nominated film, Babylon was released in 2022 and is now available to buy or rent on BookMyShow. The epic period black comedy-drama is written and directed by Damien Chazelle. It features an ensemble cast, including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li. It revolves around multiple characters during Hollywood’s transition from silent to sound films in the late 1920s.

Book adaptation
Series: Transatlantic (releasing today on Netflix)

The series is based on Julie Orringer’s book The Flight Portfolio and is inspired by true events where an international group helps more than 2,000 refugees in France to escape the holocaust during World War 2. The first episode of the series drops today.

(With inputs by Dharam Pal)

