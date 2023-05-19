All fun and games on the sets of Zee TV’s showKundali Bhagya

After a 20-year leap in Zee TV’s show, Kundali Bhagya, viewers witnessed the entry of Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad. On the sets, shooting and preparing for the scenes can become very hectic sometimes; hence, actors find time to have fun in between the shots. Paras Kalnawat and Rose Sardana recently gave a sneak peek at some fun banter between them.
Rose Sardana said, “Since we recently started shooting, Paras and I have become friends. Our mischievous pranks and jokes with each other, and the rest of the cast have become quite well-known on sets. We enjoy creating an upbeat atmosphere, and pulling off pranks on our team members.” She added, “Paras is indeed the biggest prankster on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, and his antics often lead to a fun cycle of revenge pranks.”
