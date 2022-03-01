All in one frame: Rekha, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pose for picture... Internet says what’s the occasion?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 1

A beautiful blend of past and present, with talent unlimited. What happens when two superstars pose with yesteryears’ megastar and cherry on cake will be a director who is known to create magic on screen? The Internet can’t stop gushing.

Wondering what we are talking about? It’s a picture of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Rekha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali posing together, that is doing the rounds on Internet.

Clad in white tradition outfits, the women in the picture look mesmerizing and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is happy to join the beautiful ladies.

The photo has been curated by several fan pages dedicated to the actresses on social media. Take a look:

The picture is said to be from the screening of the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was held last week.

In fact, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone arrived at the screening together.

