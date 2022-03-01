All in one frame: Rekha, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pose for picture... Internet says what’s the occasion?

Chandigarh, March 1
A beautiful blend of past and present, with talent unlimited. What happens when two superstars pose with yesteryears’ megastar and cherry on cake will be a director who is known to create magic on screen? The Internet can’t stop gushing.
Wondering what we are talking about? It’s a picture of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Rekha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali posing together, that is doing the rounds on Internet.
Clad in white tradition outfits, the women in the picture look mesmerizing and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is happy to join the beautiful ladies.
The photo has been curated by several fan pages dedicated to the actresses on social media. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The picture is said to be from the screening of the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was held last week.
In fact, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone arrived at the screening together.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Naveen Shekharappa is a resident of Karnataka
Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling
On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was...
Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
They have been advised to leave the city preferably by avail...
Rockets kill 70 Ukrainian soldiers, huge Russian column approaches Kyiv
Western-led sanctions on Russia mount
IAF to send first evacuation flight to Ukraine on Wednesday
The military plane will not fly over Pakistan and will inste...