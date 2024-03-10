Allu Arjun receives grand welcome from fans as he reaches Vizag for ‘Pushpa 2’ shoot

Visakhapatnam, March 10
South superstar Allu Arjun has a massive fan following and the love of his admirers was visible when he reached the Vizag for the shoot of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.
Fans went berserk over the arrival of Arjun as they gathered outside the airport to welcome him.
A large throng gathered to see him, and they all gave him a grand welcome with flowers. Fans followed Allu Arjun from the Vizag airport to the hotel, making it a sort of celebration in display of their love for the ‘Pushpa’ star.
The pictures and videos are widely surfacing on social media platforms. On X, one user who saw the post reacted saying, “Stylish HUNK” while another user mentioned, “Love you forever, anna @alluarjun”.
After the National Film Awards list was announced in August, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed gratitude.
“Huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable, and I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honoured and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled,” he wrote.
