Allu Arjun returns with his characteristic swag in new ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ poster

Mumbai, May 1
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is gearing up for the release of his event film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, shared a new poster from the film on Wednesday.
View this post on Instagram
The actor took to his Instagram and shared the poster, notifying his 25.6 million followers about the new song from the film.
The poster shows a flamboyant Pushparaj (Allu’s titular character) donning a maroon shirt paired with black pants as he stands against his red SUV.
Wearing heavy pieces of jewellery for a male protagonist, Allu’s Pushparaj sets his foot forward in style as the wooden logs and the cloud of dust occupy the foreground.
The wooden logs are wired to the character’s story and his business of smuggling the sandalwood.
Meanwhile, the first song titled ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ from the film is set to hit the airwaves at 5:00 pm. The anticipation is naturally high considering that the Puhspa is returning to the silver screen after more than two years.
‘Pushpa Pushpa’ has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad who was feted with the National Award for his work in the first part of the film.
