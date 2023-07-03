Allu Arjun set to reunite with Trivikram Srinivas for fourth film

ANI

Mumbai, July 3

Superstar Allu Arjun is all set to reunite with director Trivikram Srinivas for the fourth time.

Having already set the box office on fire with their previous collaborations like 'Julayi,' 'S/O Satyamurthy,' and the much acclaimed 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,' this power-packed duo has proven time and again their ability to captivate audiences with their unique blend of entertainment, action, and heartfelt storytelling.

On Monday, the makers of the film shared the news with a special announcement video.

Taking to Twitter, production house Geeta Arts shared the video and captioned it, "The Dynamic duo is Back! Icon StAAr @alluarjun & Blockbuster director #Trivikram reunite for their 4th Film! - More Details Soon!"

It was revealed that the production banners Harika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts, have pulled out all the stops to bring this revolutionary vision of Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas to life and produce what is touted to be one of the biggest budgets deployed for an Indian film.

The film will be released in multiple languages across India.

Further updates about the film's title, cast, and release date are still awaited.

Meanwhile, Allu will be next seen in the film 'Pushpa: The Rule' alongside Fahaad Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

On his birthday this year, the makers unveiled his look from the film. In the poster, Arjun is seen in an intense and completely new avatar. He is seen wearing gold jewellery and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor is seen holding a gun in one of his hands.

