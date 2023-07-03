Allu Arjun set to reunite with Trivikram Srinivas for fourth film

ANI
Mumbai, July 3
Superstar Allu Arjun is all set to reunite with director Trivikram Srinivas for the fourth time.
Having already set the box office on fire with their previous collaborations like 'Julayi,' 'S/O Satyamurthy,' and the much acclaimed 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,' this power-packed duo has proven time and again their ability to captivate audiences with their unique blend of entertainment, action, and heartfelt storytelling.
On Monday, the makers of the film shared the news with a special announcement video.
Taking to Twitter, production house Geeta Arts shared the video and captioned it, "The Dynamic duo is Back! Icon StAAr @alluarjun & Blockbuster director #Trivikram reunite for their 4th Film! - More Details Soon!"
The Dynamic duo is Back! 🔥— Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) July 3, 2023
Icon StAAr @alluarjun & Blockbuster director #Trivikram reunite for their 4th Film! 😍🌟
- https://t.co/EJNlNZKTdT
More Details Soon! 🔥#AlluAravind #SRadhaKrishna @haarikahassine @GeethaArts pic.twitter.com/RgWfpDt4uc
It was revealed that the production banners Harika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts, have pulled out all the stops to bring this revolutionary vision of Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas to life and produce what is touted to be one of the biggest budgets deployed for an Indian film.
The film will be released in multiple languages across India.
Further updates about the film's title, cast, and release date are still awaited.
Meanwhile, Allu will be next seen in the film 'Pushpa: The Rule' alongside Fahaad Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.
On his birthday this year, the makers unveiled his look from the film. In the poster, Arjun is seen in an intense and completely new avatar. He is seen wearing gold jewellery and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor is seen holding a gun in one of his hands.
#Allu Arjun #bollywood #Maharashtra #Mumbai #social media #twitter
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar strikes back, sacks NCP working president Praful Patel, MP Tatkare from party
NCP working president Supriya Sule had sought their disquali...
Enforcement Directorate questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case
Ambani had appeared before the ED in 2020 in money launderin...
NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs
Jitendra Awhad, whom the NCP has appointed leader of opposit...
Maharashtra political theatre: Can Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray sway voters' sentiments in 2024
In 2019, Sharad Pawar had managed to turn the tables on BJP
Next Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 17-18, says Congress
The first such meeting was held in Bihar’s Patna on June 23