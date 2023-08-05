Allu Arjun to kickstart extensive schedule of 'Pushpa 2' in Hyderabad

ANI

Telangana, August 5

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' is one film for which fans have been waiting with a lot of excitement.

As per a source, the actor is now all set to start another extensive shooting schedule for 'Pushpaa 2' on Sunday at Ramoji studios in Hyderabad.

"After completing major shooting schedules at different locations across the country, the makers of 'Pushpa: The Rule' will be starting their new schedule from tomorrow. While all the pre-production work for the new schedule has been done, the actors including Allu Arjun and others will start shooting for the big screen extravaganza from tomorrow (Sunday)," the source said in a statement.

Check out the first-look poster of 'Pushpa 2':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

"Interestingly, it's learnt that the cast is going to shoot some important scenes at Ramoji Rao film city in Hyderabad with huge sets being erected at the place. Since it's a sequel, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the movie a visual spectacle for the audience," the source added.

The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar. It was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil were also a part of the film.'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about it set trends.

#Telangana