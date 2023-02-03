Director: Anurag Kashyap

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat is written by Anurag Kashyap. Starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta, this film is an ode to modern love. Vicky Kaushal makes a cameo in this film.

Releases today.

Film: Faraaz

Director: Hansal Mehta

Director Hansal Mehta is back with another hard-hitting story based on the terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe in 2016. After an overwhelming response at the BFI London Film Festival 2022, where it had a world premiere, the Zahaan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal-starrer is set for theatrical release today.

It also stars Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Palak Lalwani and Reshham Sahaani.

Film: The Woman King

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

The Viola Davis-starrer, The Woman King, comprises a stellar cast, including Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the epic journey of General Nanisca (Viola Davis) as she inspires the king to take on enemies who are determined to violate their honour and destroy their way of life.

Releases today.

Film: Knock At the Cabin

Director: M Night Shyamalan

Known for riveting storylines, M Night Shyamalan has based his movie, Knock At the Cabin, on the American national bestseller book, The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay.

The film features Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint in pivotal roles.

The movie hits the theatres today.

Film: The Whale

Director: Darren Aronofsky

The Whale, written by Samuel D. Hunter, is based on his 2012 play of the same name. Featuring Brendon Fraser, Sadie Sink, Ty Simpkins, Samantha Morton and Hong Chau, The Whale is releasing today.

Film: Kali Jotta

Director: Vijay Kumar Arora

Kali Jotta presents the new jodi of Satinder Sartaaj and Neeru Bajwa. Wamika Gabbi will be seen in an important role along with Rupinder Rupi, Prince Kanwaljit, Nikita Grover and others. Releasing in cinemas today. —Dharam Pal