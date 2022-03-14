Along with the Holi festivities, the week ahead has a colourful bouquet of shows and films that are set to premiere on the OTT

March 18: Mini Bomb on Ullu

A light-hearted new-age urban comedy, Mini Bomb is about a bubbly, full-of-life girl named Mini. Things get awkward for her when she lies to her mother about being a lesbian and romantically involved with her roommate, Alisha. Situations heat up when both the girls meet their boyfriends. The web series stars Apoorva Arora, Tanya Sharma, Anshuman Malhotra, Tushar Khair and Alka Kaushal.

March 18: Jalsa on Amazon Prime Video

Headlined by the stellar combination of two of the finest actors of our times, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, this film is a gripping story of human emotions. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa features the world of these two ladies, which is full of chaos, secrets and lies. A life-altering incident ruffles their lives and what follows is a duel of redemption and retribution.

March 18: Bloody Brothers on ZEE5

Directed by Shaad Ali, this web series is a dark comedy with a gripping story. The thriller is a tale that tests the relationship between two brothers. The show is an adaptation of the British mystery thriller Guilt. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shruti Seth, Zeeshan Ayyub and Tina Desai in key roles.

March 18: Eternally Confused and Eager for Love on Netflix

Starring Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee and Dalai, this web series is a quirky look into the life of Ray, a confused 24-year-old boy who takes all the wrong turns in the hope of finding love. In a quest to understand if he wants sex, love or a relationship, Ray goes through a series of work-life misadventures and indecisions.

March 18: Below Deck Down Under

Heading Down Under to Australia for the first time, Below Deck Down Under is about a real working super-yacht. The long hours and high stress of catering to the needs of well-heeled guests above deck, while navigating the tension and politics of life below deck are all part of the job. This series will present a unique additional challenge to the yacht crew, as the main attractions of the region are not just on the water but underwater!