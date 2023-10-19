 Amaal Mallik says with ‘Tujhpe Dil Haar Ke' he has lived a dream of working with Milan Luthria : The Tribune India

Amaal Malik and Shreya Goshal have worked together for the song

Amaal Malik has composed 'Tujhpe Dil Haar Ke' from 'Sultan of Delhi'.



IANS

Mumbai, October 19

Music director and composer Amaal Mallik, who has given the music for the romantic track ‘Tujhpe Dil Haar Ke' from the show ‘Sultan of Delhi', has called it an enriching experience, adding that working with Milan Luthria was on his checklist for a long time.

After winning the heart of the audience through the romantic sufi ‘Saaqiya' and the classy jazz ‘Ishq ka yeh Nasha' (Tra La La), the makers of ‘Sultan of Delhi' have released new song ‘Tujhpe Dil Haar Ke', which is sung by Armaan Malik and Shreya Ghoshal.

Bringing back the vintage era of the 60s and transporting us into the beautiful world, Milan Luthria leaves no stone unturned in giving audiences an incredible experience.

Here's the song:

With an ensemble of versatile artists the album includes singers such as Armaan Malik, Shreya Ghoshal and Anmol Malik, lyricist such as the debutant Milan Luthria and Kumaar and composers such as Anu Malik, Amaal Malik, Sangeet and Siddharth Haldipur.

Talking about the music, Amaal said: “Creating the music of ‘Sultan of Delhi' was truly an enriching experience, there was so much to learn about that musical era and bring it to this show while keeping it fresh and unique.”

“It's always fun working with Armaan and I love our jamming sessions. Also collaborating with Shreya Ghoshal yet again, who's an icon in the music industry, was an absolute delight,” he said.

Amaal shared: “What made the song even more special for me was that while I have worked with Armaan and Shreya individually, this was the first time that they both sang a duet in my song.”

He concluded: “Working with Milan Luthria was on my checklist for a long time and I was thrilled at the opportunity to create something for a show like this.”

Singer Armaan said: “It is a soulful romantic track and will definitely draw a connect with the audiences. This was my first collaboration with Milan Luthria sir and I thoroughly enjoyed understanding his vision and the kind of importance this song held in the story-line. Working with Shreya Ghoshal has always been amazing and I hope audiences love the melody.”

Shreya added: “Collaborating with Milan Luthria is always an incredible experience. We share a deep understanding and similar vision for a song and that helps us create magic together.”

“It is a lovely romantic song and is sure to strike a chord with the audiences. It is always a delight to collaborate with talented musicians like Armaan and Amaal who are extremely dedicated and passionate towards their craft,” concluded Shreya.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, veteran actor Vinay Pathak and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles, alongside the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles.

Based on the book, ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension' by Arnab Ray, the series is Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Directed by ace director Milan Luthria, Co-Directed and Co-written by Suparn Verma.

It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

