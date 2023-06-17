Amaal Mallik’s ‘Mohabbat’ is an ode to Yash Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan

— IANS

Composer-singer Amaal Mallik, who is known for Kar Gayi Chull, Buddhu Sa Mann and Besabriyaan, has released a new romantic number Mohabbat on his birthday on Friday. The song pays a tribute to the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan.

Amaal shared: “Shooting Mohabbat in Ladakh was an incredible adventure. The lack of oxygen and freezing temperatures tested our limits. As I stood amidst those breathtaking landscapes, I couldn’t help but imagine how Shah Rukh Khan and Yash ji must have overcome similar challenges for their iconic scenes.” He further mentioned: “It was my way of recreating that magic and paying homage to them. Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra ji’s films introduced me to the world of romance, and Mohabbat is my humble creation in that same spirit.”

The lyrics for Mohabbat have been penned by Vayu with Amaal going behind the mike. Mohobbat is the singer’s 111th track. A mixture of electronic pop, folk and even some classic Bollywood music of old, the track’s simplicity and Amaal’s mellifluous and passionate delivery combined with the lyrics, really set the mood.

The song has been produced by Vaibhav Pani with the music video by Krish Trivedi. The song, released under the label of T-Series, is available to stream across major audio streaming platforms.