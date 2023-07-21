Amanda Seyfried’s film ‘Seven Veils’ to premiere at TIFF

ANI

Amanda Seyfried-starrer Seven Veils is all set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film is helmed by Atom Egoyan. Rebecca Liddiard, Douglas Smith, Mark O’ Brien and Vinessa Antoine are also a part of the cast.

Excited about the film’s premiere, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said, “We are honoured to premiere Atom Egoyan’s extraordinary film at this year’s festival. Egoyan’s cinematic works are unmatched, and we are excited to bring Seven Veils to our TIFF audiences and to the city of Toronto, his home.”

In Seven Veils, Seyfried plays Jeanine, an earnest theatre director tasked with remounting her former mentor’s most famous work, the opera Salome. According to the official logline, Jeanine, haunted by dark and disturbing memories from her past, allows her repressed trauma to colour the present, as she re-enters the opera world after many years.

Seven Veils is Egoyan’s 18th movie to premiere at TIFF. The filmmaker, whose credits include 2009’s Chloe and The Captive, first directed Salome for the Canadian Opera Company in 1996 and returned earlier this year to revive the production on stage.

Stated Egoyan, “Amanda is a phenomenal actress, and here she brilliantly plays a woman dealing with complex and explosive relationships in her past, present, and future. To have the world premiere of this film at TIFF and to be partnering with the Canadian Opera Company really brings my two great passions together in such a beautiful way.” TIFF will take place from September 7 to 17. The full line-up for the 48th edition will be released in August.

