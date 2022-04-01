Amandeep Sidhu and Gaurav S. Bajaj to be a part of Choti Sarrdaarni

Actors Amandeep Sidhu and Gaurav S. Bajaj will be joining the ensemble cast of Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni and essaying the role of Mannat and Zoravar, respectively. The team is currently shooting the show’s track in the picturesque locations of Dalhousie. On playing Zoravar, Gaurav S Bajaj says, “I’m ecstatic to join the cast of Choti Sarrdaarni and take on the role of Zoravar. The character is a stern, headstrong man who always strives for perfection. It’s an ethereal experience filming the show in Dalhousie.”
Talking about playing the role of Mannat, Amandeep Sidhu says, “For me joining the ensemble cast of Choti Sarrdaarni is like a homecoming as this is my second outing with Colors. I am extremely happy to play such a pivotal role in a show. Mannat is a happy-go-lucky girl hiding in a lot of pain behind her smile, as she has no family to call her own. Shooting in Dalhousie, away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, is really refreshing. I really hope the audience likes my role and the show as well.”
