Amandeep Sidhu, who will be seen in the show Badall Pe Paon Hai, essays a character whose dreams soar beyond the constraints of her socio-economic reality

Bhanuni Saini

Looking for a character who defies all stereotypes? Someone who, against all odds, is determined to accomplish her dreams and provide for the family? Meet Baani Arora from upcoming Sony SAB’s show Badall Pe Paon Hai, a character essayed by Amandeep Sidhu. This inspiring show has been produced by talented duo Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, and will premiere on June 10 at 7:30 pm.

In Badall Pe Paon Hai, Sidhu portrays a middle-class girl from Punjab with dreams that soar beyond the constraints of her socio-economic reality. Despite her limited resources, Baani believes in her ability to change her destiny and works tirelessly to provide a better life for her family. Her journey into the male-dominated world of stock market trading is a bold step that showcases her determination and courage. Sidhu, famous for her roles in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Choti Sarrdaarni, expresses her excitement of coming back home to essay the role. Being a Sardarni, born in Batala, Punjab, Sidhu is well versed with the culture, accent and mannerisms needed to essay the character of Baani.

Lovely locations

Set against the vibrant and culturally rich backdrop of Punjab, Sidhu enjoys every moment shooting at authentic locations. When asked about any challenges faced during the process, she explains, “I was a bit apprehensive about moving my base to Chandigarh, but was ready for this experience.” The cast and crew of the show has been filming for over a month now and the actress feels lucky to be at the receiving end of the love from her team.

For Sidhu, playing Baani is not just a professional role but a personal mission. She adds, “Baani’s unwavering courage and determination to overcome obstacles and chase her dreams resonate deeply with me.” Sidhu had to immerse deeply into the character’s mind-set to adopt her unyielding attitude. She says, “Getting under the skin of my character and acquiring the never-say-die attitude was quite a unique experience.”

“Badall Pe Paon Hai is not just a show but an experience that mirrors the aspirations, struggles and triumphs of ordinary individuals like Baani, who dare to dream big. I believe this story will inspire viewers to pursue their own dreams, no matter how difficult it may seem,” she signs off.