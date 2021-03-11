Amar Akbar Anthony clocks 45 years

Late filmmaker Manmohan Desai’s movie Amar Akbar Anthony has completed 45 years of its release in Hindi cinema and will be celebrated in Israel with a special screening. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi, has recalled her casting in the movie, which released in 1977. Shabana, who played one of the leading protagonists in the movie, recalled her casting in the film, as she said, “I had worked with Manmohan Desai in Parvarish and enjoyed doing the film very much. “One day while Parvarish was in the last lap, he came to meet me in Ranjit Studios and he said, ‘Shabana I am producing a film for the first time and of course directing it as well and I want you to be a part of it’.” —IANS