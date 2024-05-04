Amazon miniTV recently announced its latest comedy-drama series Namacool with a riveting teaser. The upcoming series is poised to enthral fans as the teaser unfolds the journey of Mayank and Piyush, two best friends who embark on a mission to uncover the true meaning of manhood as they navigate college. Through the course of their journey, the duo comes across friendships, romance and go on a crazy ride, leading their lives into a whirlwind of confusion, chaos, and comedy.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Namacool is set in Lucknow. Written by Shantanu Srivastava and directed by Ritam Srivastav, this bromedy features Hina Khan, Aaron Kaul, Abhinav Sharma, Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, Faisal Malik and Aadil Khan in pivotal roles. The seven-episode series will soon stream for free on Amazon miniTV.

