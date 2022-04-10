Ambedkar Jayanti special starting April 14 on Ek Mahanayak-Dr B.R. Ambedkar

The birth of Dr BR Ambedkar, reverently called Babasaheb, is celebrated every year on April 14. To mark the 131st birth anniversary celebration of Dr Ambedkar, something exciting is in store for viewers of &TV’s show Ek Mahanayak-Dr B.R. Ambedkar from April 14 to19.
Talking about the special episode, actor Atharva Karve, who plays the lead role of Bhimrao says, “It is indeed a very special moment. We, the entire cast, got together to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti on the show. ”
Narayani Varne adds, “I was ecstatic to meet the entire cast for this special shoot. The whole sequence of Bhimrao recalling his childhood days and, more specifically, his moments with his Aai are beautiful and heartwarming. The reunion of Bhimrao with Bala is quite emotional as well.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Midnight no-trust vote ousts Imran Khan
Pak PM not present in House during voting | His party member...
Pakistan National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new Prime Minister
Combined Opposition has already named PML-N president Shehba...
Massive protest in Sri Lanka mounts pressure on President Rajapaksa to quit
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining ...