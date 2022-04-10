Ambedkar Jayanti special starting April 14 on Ek Mahanayak-Dr B.R. Ambedkar

The birth of Dr BR Ambedkar, reverently called Babasaheb, is celebrated every year on April 14. To mark the 131st birth anniversary celebration of Dr Ambedkar, something exciting is in store for viewers of &TV’s show Ek Mahanayak-Dr B.R. Ambedkar from April 14 to19.

Talking about the special episode, actor Atharva Karve, who plays the lead role of Bhimrao says, “It is indeed a very special moment. We, the entire cast, got together to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti on the show. ”

Narayani Varne adds, “I was ecstatic to meet the entire cast for this special shoot. The whole sequence of Bhimrao recalling his childhood days and, more specifically, his moments with his Aai are beautiful and heartwarming. The reunion of Bhimrao with Bala is quite emotional as well.”