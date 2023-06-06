Amber Heard to write about domestic abuse in a tell-all memoir

–IANS

Hollywood star Amber Heard is contemplating writing her autobiography.

The Danish Girl actress is reportedly keen to start “sharing her truth” with an explosive tell-all memoir, in which she would lay bare the details of her turbulent two-year marriage to Johnny Depp and their bitter court battle after he successfully sued her for defamation over an op-ed she wrote about being a victim of domestic abuse.

The 37-year-old actress, who is currently living in Madrid, Spain, with her two-year-old daughter Oonagh, would be looking for around $15 million for her story but is ready to speak out after being harassed online during last year’s trial.

The insider said, “She won’t be silenced. She feels she was treated very badly during the trial. She feels like she’s the victim here.”