Ambuj Dixit talks about technological advancement

Actor Ambuj Dixit, known for his short film Antara and web series Damaged, shares how technological advancement has revolutionised our existence. “Technology has both its pros and cons. It is because mankind has inclined completely towards technology,” he says.

He adds, “We, as humans, should know how to regulate ourselves through the kind of habits we create. It is difficult to keep everything on track, but with practice it can be achieved. It is important from time to time to take a break from social media and usage of technology. Doing yoga helps in keeping us calm and setting up routine.”