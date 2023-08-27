American choreographer Derek Hough marries Hayley Erbert in redwood forest

Utah, August 27

The 'Dancing with the Stars' contestants, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert tied the knot in Monterey County, California, on Saturday in front of 106 guests, reported People.

"We're in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees," Erbert told People. "They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family."

The event began on Thursday with a welcoming party at a lovely cliffside estate in Carmel, which was planned by Erbert, 28, with assistance from Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events. "It's one of the most breathtaking places," said Hough. "It's like a fairytale."

The following day, the happy pair hosted a garden rehearsal dinner with family, friends, and the wedding party. Hough, 38, described the event as "a big love fest," and family members gave speeches for the couple.

According to People, during their emotional nuptials, the bride and groom exchanged both personal and traditional vows, as Hough's brother-in-law officiated the ceremony. Erbert wore a custom duchess satin gown, designed by Georgina Chapman from Marchesa, which she paired with a long veil, blusher and jewellery by Ring Concierge. "It's all very just classic, timeless," said Erbert of her dress. Hough wore a suit by Tom Ford for the ceremony and Brooks Brothers for the reception. Erbert's custom diamond engagement ring and the couple's wedding bands were both by Paris Jewellers.

Erbert entered the ceremony to a unique version of Richard Walters' "Unconditional" (which Walters had rewritten and recorded especially for the pair)."He's definitely going to cry. I know that for a fact," Erbert said. "Honestly, both of us. We're going to be a mess!" Following the wedding, attendees went to the reception, which was hosted in a century-old barn. The decor, which included florals by In Blume, stationary by Minted, and Signature chandeliers, gave off a "regal" but "rustic" vibe. Theoni offered rentals for the celebration while the Jordan Kahn Music Company played.

Plenty of the couple's famous friends including Julianne Hough, Jenna Johnson, Frieda Pinto, Amy Purdy, Maria Menounos, Shawn Johnson, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Robert and Kym Herjavec and Alfonso Ribeiro were in attendance to help celebrate the pair's big day, reported People.

"When we were thinking about location we asked ourselves, 'What's important to us?'" explained Hough. "Nature was the first thing. We want to be around trees and plants and Northern California kind of spoke out to us. We just want people to experience this place that we love, this nature, but also, it just feels incredibly romantic."