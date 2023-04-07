American singer Jason Derulo talks about his meet with the actress

Disha Patani keeps us in awe with her screen presence in films and her pleasant personality makes her likable. Famous American singer Jason Derulo too was left mesmerised by Disha’s aura. Jason, who was recently in Mumbai, interacted with Disha Patani when they met for a friendly match of basketball.
Talking about the same, Jason said, “We met at the gym. Disha is a really sweet girl. I think Indians are very kind-hearted.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Project K, Yodha, and an upcoming film with Surya.
