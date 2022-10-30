American singer, pianist, and songwriter Jerry Lee Lewis passed away, just two days after he was falsely reported as dead. He was 87. The singer’s representative Zach Farnum confirmed his death. The singer passed away on Friday at his home in DeSoto Country in Mississippi.
Two days ago, TMZ reported his death, however, his publicist was furious over the news report. According to a Facebook post, he made earlier this month and uploaded on his official page, Lewis had recently been suffering from health concerns.
Lewis, famously dubbed “The Killer” for his legendary piano playing skills, was a member of the group of rock luminaries that also included Little Richard, Chuck Berry, and Elvis Presley. In 1986, he became the first member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s inaugural class. Lewis received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2005, and was formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this month.
