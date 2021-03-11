Amid break-up reports with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani posts stunning pictures on social media; fans say 'unfortunate'

Chandigarh, April 26
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s breakup reports are all over.
Amid the split rumours, Kiara Advani on Tuesday posted stunning pictures of her on Instagram, where fans asked her if he was still with Sidharth Malhotra. One wrote it was “unfortunate” if they have broken up.
View this post on Instagram
On Monday, Sidharth has reacted to Kiara’s Instagram reel, indicating that all was well between the two. But soon a new report suggested that the two have ended their relationship.
A source told ETimes, “Nobody knows why it happened but guess, aajkal log ek doosre se jaldi bore ho jaate hain (These days people get bored of each other very soon)."
The rumoured couple had formed an instant connection on the Shershaah film set.
Thought Sidharth and Kiara had never made their relationship official, they were spotted together at various events.
On Monday, Kiara posted a video of her on her Instagram for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions.
Kiara looked stunning and Sidharth was quick to like the video, indicating that all was well between the two.
View this post on Instagram
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble earlier, Sidharth on Kiara had said: “What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film-actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire because I’m a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy. About change, it’s a very harsh word to use… I would not like to change anything, she’s a fabulous actor. Okay, what I would change is… that she doesn’t have a love story with me.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs