 Amid furore over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Besharam Rang, Smriti Irani’s old video in similar dress raises eyebrows : The Tribune India

Amid furore over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Besharam Rang, Smriti Irani’s old video in similar dress raises eyebrows

TMC leader Riju Datta says video is ‘just showing mirror to BJP’

Amid furore over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Besharam Rang, Smriti Irani’s old video in similar dress raises eyebrows

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in a screengrab from song Besharam Rang. YouTube/YRF



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 18

Amidst the massive row over Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini in Besharam Rang song in Pathan, an old video of Union Minister Smriti Irani’s video in which she is wearing saffron-coloured mini dress has been trending on the Internet. It’s the video from 1998 when Smriti Irani took part in the Miss India beauty pageant.

Among others, the video was also uploaded by Tinamool Congress leaders, resulting in a virtual exchange of dialogues.

“The hate-mongering idiots of the #BoycottSquad who wants to #BoycottShahRukhKhan for “Bhagwa Rang on a Bikini” in #BesharmRang need to immediately boycott, @smritiirani, because she wore a “Bhagwa Bikini” in 1998, but she’s a Union Cabinet Minister. Why No Action on Her?? Riju Datta tweeted.

The TMC leader further said that they have nothing against Union Minister Smriti Irani as it is her right to wear the dress of her choice.

" Let me make it VERY CLEAR…I, have no issues about what Ms. Irani wore in 1998 Pageant or is wearing now, it’s her right & choice…my fight is against the moral policing, & selective hypocrisy and hatred towards other women by BJP & it’s vitriolic Leaders!,” he wrote in another tweet.

Recently, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) objected to Deepika Padukone's saffron attire and certain scenes in the latest song from Bollywood film ‘Pathaan', demanding immediate rectification. While frowning upon the colour of Padukone's attire, the RSS affiliate also objected to the title of the song Besharam Rang, saying Hindu society will never accept such a film.

“Dubbing bhagwa (saffron) as besharam (shameless) and indulging in indecent acts is the height of anti-Hindu mentality,” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a video message, coming down heavily on the makers of the film. He demanded that the producer and director must take swift action to remove the objectionable parts from the film.

Even the Sri Rama Sena in Karnataka urged the production house of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathaan' to roll back the ‘Besharam Rang’ song or face a boycott.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra voiced objections to the song, He said, "The costumes in the song are objectionable. The song reflects a dirty and unhealthy mindset." "I advise the makers of the film to fix the objectionable parts of the song. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had stood in support of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU. Her mentality was exposed. I believe the song's title 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable. Also, the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes is objectionable. Changes need to be made, failing which we will take a call on whether the film should be screened in Madhya Pradesh," he added

Meanwhile, veteran south Indian actor Prakash Raj has reacted angrily to the controversy surrounding Hindi film industry superstar Shah Rukh Khan and popular actress Deepika Padukone's new release 'Pathan's 'Besharam Rang' song.

"#Besharam Bigots.. So it's okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists.. give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in the film?? #justasking," Prakash Raj's tweet reads.

The Besharam song has become an instant hit after its release, crossed 2 million views in two hours and has now crossed 78 million views.

Here's the song:

The Hindutva activists across the country have raised objections to the song and stated that the attire of actors encourages love jihad. They had objected to the dance sequence where Shah Rukh Khan is wearing a green colour shirt and Deepika is flaunting a saffron outfit.

Inputs from agencies

#deepika padukone #pathaan #shah rukh khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Decide upon OROP anomalies within four months, Supreme Court tells defence ministry

2
Ludhiana

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

3
Science Technology

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

4
Nation

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts

5
Entertainment

Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

6
Trending

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’

7
Nation

Crude rates down 40%, but no cut in fuel prices

8
Sports

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

9
Delhi

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

10
Haryana

Industrial effluents, sewage damage 100-acre green cover in Faridabad

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

FIFA World Cup Final: Di Maria starts for Argentina, usual suspects on for France

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saves Kingsley Coman's pe...

Government ‘has shown the red card to many obstacles’ thwarting NE development: PM Modi

Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi

He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into pieces; parts dumped at different places near Delhi Highway

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts

In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...

Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

Aditi Govitrikar, the actor-model who brought the Mrs India ...

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...


Cities

View All

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

6 doctors found absent from duty at Community Health Centre

Hindu leader gets Rs 10 lakh ‘extortion’ call

Advocate PK Saini is Amritsar Bar Association Chief

Withdraw all cases registered against farmers: KMSC to govt

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

1,118 DLs suspended till Nov

Youth, minor girl found dead in Sarangpur area

Stray dog mauls 2 kids in Mohali

Sukhpal Singh Khaira vs AAP on road through Chandigarh green belt

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

HC to hear on Monday pleas concerning 2020 Delhi riots

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of RSS farmer body’s protest march

Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.2 deg C; air quality ‘very poor’

AIIMS server attack: Delhi Police seeks info on China, Hong Kong-based IP address

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Slain constable recommended for President's Gallantry Award

Delay in possession, JIT told to pay Rs 25L to two allottees

Finally, sports funds for govt schools

Warring sounds MC poll bugle

STP to remain shut for four days, don’t panic: MC chief to residents

STP to remain shut for four days, don't panic: MC chief to residents

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

Man murders stepson, hides body in drum on rooftop

Woman accuses SHO of 'torture', probe marked

Boyfriend turns out to be killer of 18-year-old, nabbed

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Panchayat land illegally acquired, allege farmers in Patiala

Most buildings flout fire safety norms in Patiala

Gian Singh Mungo elected Nabha Bar Association Chief

School celebrates annual sports day