Amid furore over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Besharam Rang, Smriti Irani’s old video in similar dress raises eyebrows

Chandigarh, December 18

Amidst the massive row over Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini in Besharam Rang song in Pathan, an old video of Union Minister Smriti Irani’s video in which she is wearing saffron-coloured mini dress has been trending on the Internet. It’s the video from 1998 when Smriti Irani took part in the Miss India beauty pageant.

Among others, the video was also uploaded by Tinamool Congress leaders, resulting in a virtual exchange of dialogues.

“The hate-mongering idiots of the #BoycottSquad who wants to #BoycottShahRukhKhan for “Bhagwa Rang on a Bikini” in #BesharmRang need to immediately boycott, @smritiirani, because she wore a “Bhagwa Bikini” in 1998, but she’s a Union Cabinet Minister. Why No Action on Her?? Riju Datta tweeted.

The hate-mongering idiots of the #BoycottSquad who wants to #BoycottShahRukhKhan for “Bhagwa Rang on a Bikini” in #BesharmRang need to immediately boycott, @smritiirani , because she wore a “Bhagwa Bikini” in 1998, but she’s a Union Cabinet Minister. Why No Action on Her??

👇👇 pic.twitter.com/GGSmSvXbFm — 𝐑𝐢𝐣𝐮 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚 (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) December 16, 2022

The TMC leader further said that they have nothing against Union Minister Smriti Irani as it is her right to wear the dress of her choice.

" Let me make it VERY CLEAR…I, have no issues about what Ms. Irani wore in 1998 Pageant or is wearing now, it’s her right & choice…my fight is against the moral policing, & selective hypocrisy and hatred towards other women by BJP & it’s vitriolic Leaders!,” he wrote in another tweet.

Recently, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) objected to Deepika Padukone's saffron attire and certain scenes in the latest song from Bollywood film ‘Pathaan', demanding immediate rectification. While frowning upon the colour of Padukone's attire, the RSS affiliate also objected to the title of the song Besharam Rang, saying Hindu society will never accept such a film.

“Dubbing bhagwa (saffron) as besharam (shameless) and indulging in indecent acts is the height of anti-Hindu mentality,” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a video message, coming down heavily on the makers of the film. He demanded that the producer and director must take swift action to remove the objectionable parts from the film.

Even the Sri Rama Sena in Karnataka urged the production house of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathaan' to roll back the ‘Besharam Rang’ song or face a boycott.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra voiced objections to the song, He said, "The costumes in the song are objectionable. The song reflects a dirty and unhealthy mindset." "I advise the makers of the film to fix the objectionable parts of the song. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had stood in support of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU. Her mentality was exposed. I believe the song's title 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable. Also, the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes is objectionable. Changes need to be made, failing which we will take a call on whether the film should be screened in Madhya Pradesh," he added

Meanwhile, veteran south Indian actor Prakash Raj has reacted angrily to the controversy surrounding Hindi film industry superstar Shah Rukh Khan and popular actress Deepika Padukone's new release 'Pathan's 'Besharam Rang' song.

"#Besharam Bigots.. So it's okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists.. give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in the film?? #justasking," Prakash Raj's tweet reads.

The Besharam song has become an instant hit after its release, crossed 2 million views in two hours and has now crossed 78 million views.

Here's the song:

The Hindutva activists across the country have raised objections to the song and stated that the attire of actors encourages love jihad. They had objected to the dance sequence where Shah Rukh Khan is wearing a green colour shirt and Deepika is flaunting a saffron outfit.

