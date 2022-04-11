Amid help for Ukraine appeal, old video of Pakistani woman confronting Priyanka Chopra for ‘encouraging war against Pakistan’ surfaces

Amid help for Ukraine appeal, old video of Pakistani woman confronting Priyanka Chopra for ‘encouraging war against Pakistan’ surfaces

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 11

After actor Priyanka Chopra, who is the goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, on Saturday urged the world leaders to stand up and deal with the "humanitarian and refugee crisis" emerging out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, an old video of her where she was confronted by a Pakistani woman has surfaced on the social media.

In the video, the woman is seen confronting Priyanka Chopra at a beauty event in Los Angeles. The woman goes on to cririsise the Indian actress over a tweet in 2019 where she appeared to be cheering an announcement from India that it had launched airstrikes in Pakistani territory.

Ayesha Malik called the Bollywood star a hypocrite for "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan" while serving as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

"So it was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbour, a Pakistani, I know you're a bit of a hypocrite," Malik can be heard saying in a video of the incident posted on Twitter.

"You tweeted on February 26, 'Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces.'"

"As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war." Chopra defended herself against Malik's criticism, saying that "war is not something I am really fond of but I am patriotic."

"Whenever you're done venting ... got it, done? Okay, cool," the actress said, before launching into her response

"So, I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India, and war is not something that I am really fond of but I am patriotic," Chopra said. "So, I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me, but I think that all of us have a sort of middle ground that we all have to walk, just like you probably do as well."

"The way you came at me right now?" Chopra said. "Girl, don't yell. We're all here for love. Don't yell. Don't embarrass yourself. But we all walk that middle ground, but thank you for your enthusiasm and your question and your voice."

Malik later addressed the incident on Twitter.

She wrote: "Hi, I'm the girl that 'yelled' at Priyanka Chopra".

"It was hard listening to her say, 'we should be neighbors and love each other' — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war."

"It took me back to when I couldn't reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was," Malik continued in another tweet.

Chopra on Saturday took to her Instagram on Friday and posted a video, appealing to the world leaders to support the crisis in Eastern Europe and asked for action to be taken to help the displaced people from Ukraine. "World leaders, this is a direct appeal to you. We need you to answer the call from activists and advocates working to support the humanitarian and refugee crisis that we are watching unfold every day in Eastern Europe. We need you to take immediate action to help the displaced people from Ukraine, and all around the world,” she said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

2
Punjab

Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman

3
Entertainment

Nimrat Kaur gets a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan; the actress can't control her happiness, check out her reaction

4
Punjab

Ex-MLA Surjit Dhiman expelled from party after he questions Raja Warring's appointment as Punjab Congress chief

5
World

Pakistan political crisis: PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, PTI's Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM's post

6
Entertainment

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ousting teaches these two things, says Simi Garewal

7
Nation

Parboiled rice controversy: Telangana CM to lead TRS protest in Delhi; seeks 100 pc 'Punjab-like' procurement

8
Punjab

Will take everyone along, says new Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Raja Warring

9
Delhi

JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja; FIR against unidentified ABVP students

10
Punjab

Private schools in Punjab to stay shut today to mark protest

Don't Miss

View All
Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Top Stories

Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new Pakistan PM

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new PM

Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...

Imran Khan thanks supporters for protesting against 'US-backed' regime in Pakistan

Imran Khan thanks supporters for protesting against 'US-backed' regime in Pakistan

Khan becomes first premier in country's history to be sent h...

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state on the decrease

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

Says Punjab this year has seen 158 murders till now as again...

Punjab CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PPCC chief Raja Warring meet Rahul Gandhi

Punjab CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PPCC chief Raja Warring meet Rahul Gandhi

Deputy CLP, working president also in attendance

2 dead in Jharkhand cable car mishap, Air Force rescues 40 tourists

2 dead in Jharkhand cable car mishap, Air Force rescues 40 tourists

Two cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at the ...

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Mobile phones continue to be sneaked inside Amritsar Central Jail

Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

De-addiction drugs out of stock in Tarn Taran, patients up in arms

Unscheduled power cuts irk Amritsar residents

Mansa youth confronts minister with ‘chitta’

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Three gunshots fired at man in Mohali Phase 5 market, car taken away

Day 1: Few turn up for paid booster shot in Chandigarh

Jobless youth, school kids, labourers ferried to venue of Haryana CM Khattar's Jan Vikas rally

Mohali: Portion of under-construction building at Plaksha University collapses, one dead

Video: JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navami puja; cops say 6 injured

JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja; FIR against unidentified ABVP students

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms in Kapurthala

Notice served on Jalandhar school over sale of books at designated place

Not paid salaries, PUNBUS staff threaten strike

My aim is to set up govt college, stadium says Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Phillaur MLA

Policy for safeguarding interests of NRIs on govt agenda: Minister

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Complete storm water drainage project on war footing: Chandigarh Road residents

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

BJP takes out 'bhagwa' march on Ram Navami in Ludhiana

Focus on improving health, education says Daljit Singh Grewal, Ludhiana East MLA

7 held for kabaddi promoter’s murder

Patiala: 7 held for kabaddi promoter's murder

Excise officials raid book shops in Patiala

No plan to merge depts: Punjabi University