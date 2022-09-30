Ranveer Singh pays tribute to 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio

Mumbai, September 30
Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh has paid a tribute to Grammy-winning rapper and actor Coolio.
Ranveer took to his Instagram Story, where he shared a picture of Coolio along with his hit song 'Gangsta's Paradise' playing in the background.
He shared a red heart and a folded hand emoji.
Grammy-winning rapper, producer and actor Coolio, best known for his 1995 hit 'Gangsta's Paradise', has died aged 59. The rapper's longtime manager Jarel Posey confirmed the news to 'Variety', saying that Coolio died on Wednesday afternoon.
According to TMZ, Coolio passed away at his friend's house, reports 'Variety'.
There are reports claiming that Ranveer and Deepika have hit a rough patch. However, during a recent event, Ranveer appeared to debunk rumours surrounding his relationship with the actress.
The star couple fell in love on the sets of 'Goliyon Ki Raas Leela.. Ram-Leela' and tied the knot in December 2018.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs
Video goes viral on social media
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...