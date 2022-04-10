Amid wedding rumours, Ayan Mukherji says ‘time feels right’ as he drops Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘love poster’ from Brahmastra

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 10

B-towns biggest excitement these days is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming wedding on April 14. While the two parties are tight-lipped about the news, with all the noise around it and all the developments about the venue and preparations, it’s almost confirmed that the two will tie the knot this week.

Amidst all the frenzy, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji unveiled a new poster of Brahmastra, which shows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hugging each other. Having suffered many injuries in their journey, the two showcase love prevails. The ‘Love Poster’, as Ayan calls it, gives a glispse of song Kesariya from the film.

Teasing the Ranbir-Alia fans, Ayan says the time feels right for the poster as ‘there is some extra love in the air these days’. He took to Instagram and penned a long caption. The director wrote, “Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahmāstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be… Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmāstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love – that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster. The Time feels Right for it… There is some extra love in the air these days!.”

He added, “And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit…) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love – The Greatest Astra!”

Check out Ayan's Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

It is on the sets of Brahmastra that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. It will release theatrically on September 9 in five languages — Hinid, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.