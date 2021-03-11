Amika Shail loves her Bengali roots

Amika Shail was spotted doing a photoshoot in a typical white and red border hand-woven cotton and silk mixed Jamdani saree. She is shooting for SAB’s untitled OTT film, directed and produced by Heeren Adhikari, which revolves around cybercrime. Amika says, “I strongly believe that the strength of our community lies in its roots and value system. We Bengalis are proud of our tradition and culture.” She adds, “One of my sweetest childhood memories is eating the food made by my mother, especially during Durga Puja. Mumbai is my second home and I just love the way the city embraces different religions and cultures. Watching Bengali films and eating Bengali food kept me connected to Bengal. I feel blessed that my parents supported me in my decision to relocate to Mumbai.