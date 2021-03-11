Amika Shail loves her Bengali roots

Amika Shail was spotted doing a photoshoot in a typical white and red border hand-woven cotton and silk mixed Jamdani saree. She is shooting for SAB’s untitled OTT film, directed and produced by Heeren Adhikari, which revolves around cybercrime. Amika says, “I strongly believe that the strength of our community lies in its roots and value system. We Bengalis are proud of our tradition and culture.” She adds, “One of my sweetest childhood memories is eating the food made by my mother, especially during Durga Puja. Mumbai is my second home and I just love the way the city embraces different religions and cultures. Watching Bengali films and eating Bengali food kept me connected to Bengal. I feel blessed that my parents supported me in my decision to relocate to Mumbai.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Major power shutdown in Punjab today as Lehra Mohabbat plant develops technical snag
Senior PSPCL officials have rushed there
Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up
Absconding owner of building resided on top floor
3 policemen killed in firing by miscreants in MP’s Guna; CM to hold emergency meeting over incident
The incident occurs under the jurisdiction of Aron police st...