Amika Shail, who has been a part of films and shows,Laxmmi, Mirzapur 2 & Gandii Baat , talks about her upcoming projects

What’s happening on the work front?

I have just finished shooting of an item song for a Malayalam film, which stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Dileep. The experience was superb.

Can you share details of your English film titled Dog?

It’s a film about a father and daughter relationship. The film has been extensively shot in Manali. Noted producer Shailendra Singh has played my father in the film, which has already gone to various film festivals.

How has been the journey in showbiz for you till now?

It’s been a decade in Mumbai. I shifted from Kolkata to become a playback singer. There were no dreams for acting. After sometime I got a call for a Channel V show, which required an actor and a singer. And later, I did TV shows like Udaan, Divya Drishti and Balveer Returns.

Any regret about not pursuing music and opting for acting?

Absolutely not. When I realised that I have the potential for acting and at the same-time was getting opportunities too, I took that up wholeheartedly. My aim was to reach the top, whatever the medium may be.

Did you ever feel the urge to take acting classes?

Honestly, I did not have much time, so learnt everything about acting on the job.

In these 10 years, what has been your greatest struggle?

There is a lot of financial struggle in Mumbai, as the city is very expensive to live in. I started working with a music teacher but life was tough. That’s when I almost decided to go back to Kolkata, but then suddenly got a call from singer Mohit Chauhan’s team. That’s when I joined him as a singer for his tour. That was magical.

Who all have been your pillars of strength?

My parents and music guru. My parents were initially reluctant about my choice but later when they saw my potential, they were fully supportive.

What is your view on OTT?

I believe OTT has a brilliant future. I want to focus on good films and web series.

How much effort do you put in to maintain fitness?

Luckily, my body responds very well to exercise. So, now I enjoy work-outs.

What’s on your bucket list for 2023?

Moving ahead in my career! I also want to travel to Italy.

How frequently do you visit Kolkata, your hometown?

Whenever I am upset or I am missing my parents, I visit Kolkata. The bond with the city is very special.